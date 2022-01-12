Wednesday, January 12, 2021

WHO: Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is dangerous - and especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, the World Health Organization has said.

The WHO said the huge global spike in cases was being driven by Omicron but insisted there should be no surrender to the variant of concern.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wanted every country to have 10 percent of their population vaccinated by the end of September 2021, 40 percent by the end of December, and 70 percent by mid-2022.

But 90 countries had still not reached 40 percent, 36 of them still short of the 10-percent mark, he said.

Cases pick up pace in Americas as Omicron spreads

The spread of Covid-19 in the Americas has reached levels of transmission never seen before during the pandemic, with cases doubling to 6.1 million over the past week, the Pan American Health Organization said.

The United States is reporting the bulk of new cases, and Eastern and Midwestern states are experiencing a rapid surge, the regional health agency said.

Omicron has reached nearly every country in the Americas, it said.

US CDC chief Walensky says Covid cases expected to peak in coming weeks.

Spain doctors win suit for lack of protection from virus

Spain’s medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government must compensate doctors with up to $56,000 for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic.

The lawsuit brought by a doctor’s union is the first of its kind to be won in Spain, whose health care system was pushed to the brink when Covid-19 first struck.

UK adds 398 deaths

Britain has reported 129,587 further cases and 398 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 120,821 cases and 379 deaths a day earlier.

Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Protesters opposing Covid-19 restrictions in Bulgaria clashed with police as they tried to storm the Parliament in the capital of Sofia.

A heavy police presence prevented protesters from entering the building and some were detained. Several people, including police officers, were injured during the clashes.

The violence erupted at a protest rally against mask and vaccine mandates organised by a nationalist group that is fiercely opposing the Bulgarian government's anti-epidemic measures.

Tunisia reimposes night-time curfew

Tunisia announced a new night-time stay-at-home order for the next two weeks in order to tamp down surging coronavirus cases.

There will be "a curfew from 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM", following recommendations by the government’s scientific committee, the presidency said in a statement.

The presidency also ordered "the postponement or cancellation of all public gatherings or demonstrations, in closed or open spaces."

The new measures take effect on Thursday.

Saudi reports highest daily new infections so far

Saudi Arabia has registered its highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections so far, health ministry data showed, breaking through 5,000 cases.

Cases in the kingdom, which has the Gulf's largest population at around 35 million, have risen dramatically since the start of the year with the global spread of the Omicron variant.

The kingdom reported 5,362 new cases and two deaths, rising above the previous peak of daily infections in June 2020 of 4,919.

Mask wearing in public in Saudi Arabia has been compulsory since the start of the year.

Other Gulf Arab states have also seen infections surge in the past month, with Kuwait and Qatar also breaking through previous daily case records.

WHO: Global cases rose by more than 50%, deaths stable

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55 percent, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.

In the weekly report, the UN health agency said there were about 15 million new Covid-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths.

Every world region reported a rise in Covid-19 cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11 percent drop.

Last week, WHO noted a pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a “tsunami” of disease.

WHO said the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to define the pandemic globally and is now crowding out the previously dominant Delta variant.

It said Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa in late November, accounts for nearly 59 percent of all sequences shared with the largest publicly available global database of viruses.

Germany reports daily record of over 80,000 new cases

Germany has reported more than 80,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, a new record since the pandemic began two years ago.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency, confirmed 80,430 new infections in the past 24 hours, and 384 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The recent surge was fueled by the more contagious Omicron variant, but most of those infections were mild, not requiring hospitalisation.

Authorities reported 17,139 new cases of the Omicron variant, up from 11,695 the day before.

Experts say the actual number of Omicron cases could be much higher, as the country sequences only a small proportion of positive tests.

Health departments have so far registered 50 Omicron-related fatalities, and confirmed that 1,120 people infected with Omicron were admitted to hospitals.

Austria's daily infections hit record

Austria's daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

Russia's Omicron cases hit nearly 700, govt ponders new measures

Russia has so far recorded 698 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and will prepare new measures to combat the rise in cases by the end of the week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

Omicron has pushed Covid-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the United States, while cases in Russia have generally been declining from a peak of 41,335 registered in early November.