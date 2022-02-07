Mountain glaciers shrinking due to climate change have been found to be less voluminous than previously understood, putting millions who depend on them for water supply at risk.

Researchers published their findings on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, reporting that globally the volume of all glaciers combined, above and below sea level, was 11 percent smaller than earlier calculations.

"The finding of less ice is important and will have implications for millions of people living around the world," said co-author Mathieu Morlighem, an Earth sciences professor at Dartmouth University.

Glaciers in the Andes Mountains of South America, for example, were found to store 23 percent less fresh water compared to earlier estimates, the researchers wrote in the journal.

Bolivia's largest city La Paz, with more than two million inhabitants, is highly dependent on glacier runoff for agriculture and as a buffer against drought.

As the slow-moving rivers of ice lose more mass through melt-off than they gain with fresh snow, water flows become irregular, including periods of flooding, and eventually dry up - first in low altitude mountains and eventually in higher ones.

Water from glaciers flowing into rivers is also crucial for hydropower generation and agriculture.

READ MORE: Antarctica ice shelves at new risk of collapse