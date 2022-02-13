POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Heavy snowfall disrupts Beijing Olympic competitions
Officials say several events are postponed to ensure safety of athletes.
Heavy snowfall disrupts Beijing Olympic competitions
Weather forecasters have issued a blizzard warning. / AP
February 13, 2022

Heavy snowfall has blanketed northern China, bringing a wintry atmosphere to the Beijing Olympics and disrupting several events, including home team favourite Eileen Gu's qualifying run in the freeski slopestyle.

The first competition for the San Francisco-born Gu since she won Big Air gold for China on Tuesday had been hotly anticipated, and the postponement of the qualifiers until Monday was the top trending topic on Chinese social media.

The men's giant slalom at Yanqing went ahead despite reduced visibility due to driving snow, with start intervals for the first group of racers lowered to one minute, 45 seconds, from two minutes. 

However, organisers delayed the start of the second run by one hour and 15 minutes.

The second training session for the women's downhill race at the same venue was cancelled.

Yang Shu'an, vice president of the Beijing organising committee, said the storm had left too much loose snow on the freestyle course at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, about 200km (125 miles) northwest of the capital, for Sunday's competition to take place as scheduled.

"In order to ensure the safety of athletes, we decided to postpone the events," Yang told a news conference.

READ MORE:Sporting action gets under way at Beijing Winter Olympics

Recommended

Blizzard warning

Weather forecasters issued a blizzard warning for Sunday, forecasting significant snowfall for large parts of northern China including Beijing.

"You can't see much, you don't know where to put your feet," France's Mathieu Faivre said after his giant slalom run.

"But luckily the surface is quite icy, quite regular from start to finish, so I succeeded in producing a pretty good first run."

One beneficiary of Sunday's snow was Paralympics mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon, who resembles a red Chinese lantern capped with snow and has been eclipsed by the immense popularity of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, an icy-suited panda.

"It's snowing. Shuey Rhon Rhon finally becomes the main character," one user wrote on the Weibo social media platform.

READ MORE:Russian Olympic skater practises in shadow of doping test controversy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment