The United Nations defines child marriage as marriage before the age of 18 but some American states are violating this norm, allowing children as young as 12 to get married and exposing them to statutory rape.

The study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, is based on research into United States’ records of child marriages and whether they constitute statutory rape, a criminal act where an individual younger than the age of consent is involved in sexual acts.

The authors note that “In many US states, children can legally marry at an earlier age than they can legally consent to sex, leading to situations in which sex between spouses may be a criminal act.”

They point out that some US states “exempt sex between married persons from their definition of statutory rape,” which, they add, may create “perverse incentives” for child marriage.

Researchers from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec in Canada compared data from marriage certificates and statutory rape laws across the US and discovered that child marriages violated statutory rape laws in 14 US states.

The researchers write that the proportion of child marriages that violated statutory rape laws “varied from 1 percent to over 50 percent.”

They add that “In 33 states, some or all statutory rape laws exempted sex between married couples from the definition of crimes. In these states, the proportion of child marriages that would have been crimes, without these exemptions, varied from less than 1 percent to over 80 percent.”

“Our study exposes the inconsistency between laws that permit children to marry and laws that criminalise sex with children across the US. The research shows that some child marriages are indistinguishable from sex crimes,” says senior author Alissa Koski, an Assistant Professor in the Department of in Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health at McGill University. “It’s unclear why they were certified as marriages rather than prosecuted,” she adds.

The researchers say they were perplexed by the wide variety of laws covering statutory rape in different states.

“We were surprised by the enormous variation between states’ statutory rape laws and how they overlapped with child marriages. We were also alarmed to find some extremely young children were married over the period that we studied. For instance, four 12-year-olds have been legally married in Louisiana since 2000,” says lead author Kaya Van Roost, a PhD student under the supervision of Alissa Koski.

The authors write that their results highlight the “blurred legal and conceptual boundaries” between child marriage and sexual violence. According to the researchers, the “simultaneous legality” of child marriage and marital exemptions to statutory rape laws “provide legal loopholes” for sexual acts with children “that would otherwise be considered crimes.”