POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Human rights groups call for athletes to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
A group of human rights activists told a media conference that continued alleged human rights violations by China meant they had no option but to seek a full boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Human rights groups call for athletes to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
In this April 1, 2021 file photo, staff members sit near a board with signs of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, China. / Reuters
May 19, 2021

Human rights activists have called for athletes to boycott next year's Winter Olympics in China and put pressure on the International Olympic Committee over the staging of the Games.

Beijing is set to host the Olympics in February 2022, but the IOC has faced criticism over its decision to award the country the Games in light of China's human rights record.

The calls for a full boycott came ahead of a US congressional hearing at which the Winter Olympics and China's human rights record were being discussed.

Representatives of the World Uyghur Congress, Tibet Action Institute, China Against the Death Penalty, Students for a Free Tibet and Campaign for Uyghurs told a media conference that continued alleged human rights violations by China meant they had no option but to seek a full boycott.

"There's still time to make a difference. This does not have to be the end of the story," said Lhadon Tethong, of the Tibet Action Institute. 

"Athletes have incredible power and the platform to change the world.

"If they can speak out for the right of all people to exist, and to live free from fear and repression... that at this point would make a huge difference. We appeal to the athletes to speak out and use their power because they have a lot."

READ MORE: IOC accused of ignoring human rights in China ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics

'This is what's necessary'

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has said in the past that it is a non-political organisation and takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously.

Recommended

"Many of the athletes that we are engaged with are incredible people," said Julie Millsap of the Campaign for Uyghurs. 

"I would just ask them to consider what all of these people who are asking for the boycott have lost.

"This is a horrible position to be in. But this is what's necessary."

Activist Zumretay Arkin of the World Uyghur Congress said more than 50 of his relatives had been detained in China.

"We have lost entire families and relatives and friends," Arkin added. 

"I urge [the athletes] to put themselves in our shoes. They might lose one Olympic Games but we have lost [our families] for we don't know how long.

"I think it's important for them to use the power they have, because athletes are not just puppets that the IOC or governments can just control."

The Chinese government has denied any human rights violations. 

The Beijing Games are set to open on February 4, 2022, just six months after the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo are to end.

READ MORE: Pope Francis: China's Muslim Uighurs are 'persecuted'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move