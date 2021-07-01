Football superstar Lionel Messi has officially become a free agent after his contract with Spanish football club Barcelona expired, making him eligible to sign up with any team if he decides to do so.

But the expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club.

A silence on part of the player and Barcelona has made Messi's millions of fans a bit edgy.

Twitter went berserk with memes showing Messi joining teams in games ranging from basketball to hockey.

Messi reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years.

Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season. He ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over.

A lot has changed since he announced he wanted to leave the club.

That decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s and Mess's history.

But since then, Barcelona has a new coach in Ronald Koeman and a new president after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, who was at odds with Messi.

In came Joan Laporta, who won the club’s presidential election in part because of his good relationship with the Argentina star.

He was the president when Messi's career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi's future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don't worry.”