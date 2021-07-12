England's Football Association said it was "appalled" and "disgusted" after racist trolls targeted black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

All three players missed from the spot as Italy clinched the penalty shoot-out 3-2 after the tense nail-biting 120 minutes final finished at 1-1 after extra time.

Following the match, the social media accounts of 23-year-old Rashford and 19-year-old Saka, who missed their penalties, were flooded with abuses and slurs including monkey and banana emojis.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad –- who have given everything for the shirt this summer –- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the England FA tweeted.

"We stand with our players."

London's Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the "offensive and racist" posts.

"We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final," it said in a tweet.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."