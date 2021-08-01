Caeleb Dressel powered to his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics as the United States won their duel in the pool with Australia ahead of the hotly anticipated men's 100m showdown on the track.

Elsewhere on day nine in Japan, home favourite Hideki Matsuyama targets golfing gold while Germany's Alexander Zverev takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov in the men's tennis final.

US gymnastics great Simone Biles, struggling with a debilitating mental block, withdrew from the floor final, leaving her just one more chance of competition in Tokyo.

Record-breaking Dressel

Dressel dominated the men's 50m freestyle final with an Olympic-record time of 21.07sec and then returned to help the US team smash the world mark in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

He also won the 100m freestyle, the 100m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay earlier in the Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Emma McKeon grabbed her fourth gold and seventh medal of the Games when she helped Australia to the women's 4x100m medley relay crown, just 40 minutes after winning the 50m freestyle.

She is just the second woman to win seven medals at one Olympics after Ukrainian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952.

America's Robert Finke touched first in the men's 1500m freestyle to make it a distance double after winning the 800m earlier in the meeting.

Dressel, 24, failed to get close to matching Michael Phelps' eight-gold haul in at the 2008 Beijing Games but he leaves Tokyo with his position unchallenged as the biggest name in the sport.

The American, who also won two relay golds at the Rio 2016 Games, set Olympic records in both the 50m and 100m freestyle and smashed his own world record in the 100m butterfly.

The United States ended with 11 golds in the pool, two ahead of fierce rivals Australia.