Turkey's women's volleyball team fought hard to beat Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 3-2 during their preliminary round Pool B match to complete the group phase at the Olympics.

Turkey won the nail-biting clash with set scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10 as the match at Ariake Arena lasted for two hours and 16 minutes.

Turkey was led by outside hitter Meryem Boz, who scored 22 points.