“She was a formidable woman, Tulumbacı Bahriye,” Mustafa Sigin of the Firefighters Museum says. “She is the first female firefighter. The late Abdurrahman [Kilinc] Bey has done research on her (link in Turkish). She died at the age of 39. She lived in the 19th century,” he says.

“According to the tale, she had a difficult childhood. Away from her father. Her mother Iffet [according to Abdurrahman Kilinc it is Fitnat] died when she was two. Her elder brother Bahri fell in with the wrong crowd, and ended up in jail in Sinop [northern Turkey],” Sigin continues.

“She took on a lot of responsibility as a young woman and aspired to be a firefighter. She would join the firefighters as they went to fight fires. She also has some medals; she saved people’s lives who fell into the sea,” Sigin tells TRT World with admiration in his voice.

The story is not quite so in Kilinc’s written version, although she is still portrayed as a heroic soul. In this version, Bahriye saves a man from drowning but is accused of showing off her body. As conservative authorities consider what to do with her, one of their lot also falls into the sea and is saved by Bahriye, again. And the conservatives decide to give her a medal and leave her alone as they voice a wish to marry her off, when they realise she is acting out of compassion rather than a drive for ‘exhibitionism.’

Back to Sigin again: “Bahriye got married to a ‘saka’ (water carrier to firefighters), Ilyas Bey, and has a son. He left them (according to Kilinc, that’s because he had a family elsewhere in Anatolia, and took all Bahriye and Ilyas’ savings with him). Her son Ismail, as he turned 18, joined the Balkan War and was soon martyred. Bahriye became a shut-in, and died by suicide at the age of 39.”

Sigin says Tulumbaci Bahriye has a life story that resembles a film plot, and remembers Abdurrahman Kilinc as a former firefighter director, an engineer, who died because of lung cancer a few months ago, as someone who had tried to do good in the force.

Sigin is responsible for the Firefighters Museum ('Itfaiye Muzesi' in Turkish) in Besiktas, Istanbul, up the hill from the main road on Citlembik Yokusu, Horoz Sk. No:1. The museum boasts early models of tulumba (coming from ‘“tromba,” pipe, trumpet in Italian), carriages that firefighters used, some mannequins of firefighters and their outfits, as well as some photographs throughout centuries.

The fire brigades would consist of a crier, who would yell and alert citizens to the fire, followed by the men who would draw water and fight the fire, followed by the men bringing water to them. As many houses in Istanbul were made of wood, and densely packed, fires would often spread quickly and devastate an entire neighbourhood in minutes if left unattended.