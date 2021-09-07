Artweeks@Akaretler helps establish Istanbul as a hub of arts and culture in the region, in addition to reigniting the relationship between local and international artists after a long hiatus from the pandemic.

“Artweeks@Akaretler is an activity that takes place twice a year. Our first edition took place in September 2019,” says Sabiha Kurtulmus, the organiser. “Covid caused cancellations of many activities; many international art fairs and travels did not take place. So we held our fourth edition in October 2020. After a long break, we are preparing to join art lovers again.”

Kurtulmus is a veteran of the art world, having worked in the sector for decades. “I started out as [Turkish artist] Bedri Baykam’s assistant. Throughout the years I’ve been a manager, journalist, consultant and gallery owner, going on for about 26 years,’ she reminisces.

The first time she tried her hand at an art space was 7 Arts Factory with partners Murat and Evrim Tumer, with the consultancy of [doyenne of the industry, curator] Beral Madra. Then in 2007 she partnered with Ebru Erberdi and opened Eskonsept gallery. As of 2010, she is the sole owner of Merkur Gallery.

According to Kurtulmus, Artweeks@Akaretler has from the start been bringing together the different dynamics of art in an organic manner. “Akaretler Siraevler’s historic texture and proximity to each other allows attendees a pleasurable point of view,” she says.

Akaretler Row Houses were built in 1875 by architect Sarkis Balyan upon the instruction of Sultan Abdulaziz. At the time, the buildings were used by high-ranking officials of Dolmabahce Palace. The buildings were restored by Bilgili Holding and won an award by Urban Land Institute (ULI) in 2009.

“Our event is for 10 days. Our first edition coincided with the Istanbul Biennial and Contemporary Istanbul and we amassed a big crowd,” she continues. “This has shown us that Istanbul is open to and curious about different art activities.”

Artweeks@Akaretler gained the support of UBS, the main sponsor for Art Basel after its third edition. Kurtulmus is proud of this fact: “The first art activity that UBS has supported in Turkey is Artweeks@Akaretler, and that success makes us very happy.”

The fifth edition of Artweeks@Akaretler, between September 8-19, will boast 15 galleries, selections from a collector’s collection, two solo exhibitions, one independent art area and one art publication throughout six buildings.

“Each gallery will bring their own artists’ selection to the event,” Kurtulmus tells TRT World in an email interview, “and there will be a selection of Yildiz Holding’s collection at Akaretler as well. We are welcoming Galeri Nev Istanbul and Zilberman for the first time to this edition.”