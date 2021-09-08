The “Guennol Stargazer”, a controversial figurine from Anatolia, will not be returning to its homeland, a US judge ruled on September 7, 2021. The 6,000-year-old marble idol, Turkey contends, was illegally removed from the country and should be repatriated.

The Guennol Stargazer, so-called because the figurine has a slight tilt of its head towards the heavens, was “probably created between 4800 and 4100 BCE in what is now Turkey’s Manisa Province,” the New York Timesnotes.

“The Guennol Stargazer was a part of the Guennol collection, which was formed by prominent art collectors Alastair Bradley Martin and his wife, Edith,” Christie’s writes in an introduction to the icon.

“‘Guennol’ is the Welsh word for ‘Martin’, and the choice of Welsh is an allusion to the place where the couple spent their honeymoon. The Stargazer was acquired by the current owner, a New York private collector, from the Merrin Gallery in August 1993,” Christie’s explains.

The private collector mentioned on Christie's site is Michael Steinhardt, hedge fund billionaire, who would put the item back on sale after 24 years. Steinhardt and his wife paid $1.5 million for the idol in 1993. “The idol fetched $14.5 million at Christie's auction, but the unidentified telephone buyer walked away. Christie's still possesses the idol,” according to Reuters.

According to the Antiquities Coalition, while the anonymous bidder backed away from buying the idol for fear that their identity be revealed, “the Stargazer was nonetheless purchased for $12.7 million.”

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Turkey “inexcusably slept” on its rights by suing too late –– not until April 2017, just before Christie’s put the idol up for auction. She said the country should have known about the idol’s whereabouts decades earlier.

“Although the Idol was undoubtedly manufactured in what is now modern-day Turkey, the Court cannot conclude based on the trial record that it was excavated from Turkey after 1906,” she wrote.

If Turkey had provided enough evidence to prove the 22.9 cm figurine was excavated from Anatolia after 1906, it would have made Turkey the rightful owner under that year’s Ottoman Decree, according to the judge.

“The 1906 decree declared for the first time that all antiquities found in or on public or private lands were state property and could not be taken out of country,” Sibel Ozel from Marmara University’s Law Faculty writes in the International Journal of Legal Information, Volume 38 Issue 2 Summer 2010 . “Since the decree did not apply retrospectively, antiquities already in private hands in accordance with the pre-1906 decree remained private property.”