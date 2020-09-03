The Premier League has terminated a lucrative broadcasting contract with its licensee in China, dealing a further blow to the English top-flight as clubs adjust to heavy losses as a result of the coronavirus.

Streaming service PPTV agreed a reported $700 million (£524 million) deal for the right to broadcast all 380 Premier League matches per season from 2019 to 2022.

However, the first season of that deal was hit by the coronavirus pandemic with a three-month shutdown between March and June before the season was completed behind closed doors.

PPTV reportedly failed to make a $212 million (£160 million) payment due in March for coverage of the 2019/20 season.

"The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage."

The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after one season of a three-year contract through 2022.

The English top-flight is already facing huge losses due to coronavirus.

The new season is set to start on September 12 in empty stadiums, while domestic and international broadcasters were due rebates because of the disruption to the 2019/20 season.

Failure to reach agreement