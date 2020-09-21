Born out of World War II's devastation to save succeeding generations from the scourge of conflict, the United Nations has marked its 75th anniversary at an inflection point in history, navigating a polarised world as it faces a pandemic, regional conflicts, a shrinking economy, and growing inequality.

Criticised for spewing out billions of words and achieving scant results on its primary mission of ensuring global peace, the UN nonetheless remains the one place that its 193 member nations can meet to talk.

And as frustrating as its lack of progress often is, especially when it comes to preventing and ending crises, there is also strong support for its power to bring not only nations but people of all ages from all walks of life, ethnicities, and religions together to discuss critical issues like climate change.

UN chief calls for inclusive multilateralism

In his opening speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored the lack of multilateral solutions to global challenges.

"No one wants a world government – but we must work together to improve world governance," Guterres said at the UN General Assembly rostrum ahead of virtual speeches by world leaders.

"In an interconnected world, we need a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations family, international financial institutions, regional organisations, trading blocs, and others work together more closely and effectively," Guterres said.

"We also need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on civil society, cities, businesses, local authorities, and young people."

Turkey seeks reforms

Criticising the UN's belated response to devastating Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey's president said the UN has failed once again.

The United Nations, which acknowledged the existence of the coronavirus pandemic weeks later, did not show any presence in terms of taking the necessary measures to combat the pandemic or meeting the needs, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, recounting the early days of the outbreak.

Erdogan also said it was not fair to leave seven billion people’s destiny in the hands of five countries, and called for reforms in the structure of UN Security Council.

He also called for the transformation of Istanbul city into a world body's centre that he said will support global peace and stability.

Pointing to recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said: "Those who have been trying to ignore Turkey, impose their theses and maps in the eastern Mediterranean, are now approaching the negotiating table."

The United Nations marked its actual 75th anniversary, the signing of the UN Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945, by delegates from about 50 countries, on that date, this year at an event scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

