212 Photography Istanbul is celebrating its third year, and will take place from October 8 to 18, 2020 at various locations around Turkey’s largest city. The five locations have been selected to allow Istanbulites and visitors to Istanbul to set them on a journey of discovery.

The festival is being held with the contributions of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and features exhibitions, workshops, film screenings, discussions, portfolio reviews and an international competition, organised with the support of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality subsidiary Kultur AS.

The hub for the festival will be at Yapi Kredi Bomontiada. There are also the Tekfur Palace Museum, Zulfaris Karakoy, the Serefiye Cistern and Akaretler Row Houses as additional locations.

The festival is taking all precautions against the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing rules are being observed as well as temperature checks; face masks are obligatory at all venues. Tickets may be purchased at Biletix (Ticketmaster Turkiye).

“Born in the multicultural atmosphere of Istanbul and aiming to use its multidisciplinary nature to represent photography as a common language, 212 Photography Istanbul was envisioned as a platform to create a tradition in culture and arts,” director Banu Tuncag says.

“Considering the extraordinary times we are living in, we have meticulously and selflessly prepared a programme including different formats,” she continues. “It will create an inspiring setting for dialogue with its comprehensive and multi dimensional content while it hosts many important artists from Turkey and abroad. For ten days, art lovers from Istanbul will be able to experience the art of photography in different locations around town and in online talks and workshops.”

A rich collection of artists

Artists included in the 212 Photography Istanbul programme are international talents whose works are in museums around the world and who tell stories with their cameras.

These include Michal Chelbin from Israel, Ouka Leele from Spain, Julia Hetta from the Netherlands, Ellen Kooi also from the Netherlands, Slovak artist Maria Svarbova, the Russian collective AES+F, the French artist Gregory Escande, Bruno Barbey, born in Morocco with French and Swiss citizenship, and Turkish talents Metin Cavus, who photographs the city walls of Istanbul, and Begum Yamanlar, who explores the boundary between still and moving images.

Nearly 20 works from the Borusan Contemporary Art Collection

The Borusan Contemporary Art Collection was initiated in the 1990s, specialising in modern and contemporary Turkish art, in addition to works by international artists such as Donald Judd, Sol LeWitt and Jim Dine.