Friday, January 1, 2021

Turkey reports first cases of mutated Covid-19 strain

Turkey has detected 15 cases of mutated virus strain brought in by UK travellers, and suspended further entry from the UK, says Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said widespread contact screening has been done and the contact circles of the infected people have been quarantined, adding that the situation was under control.

Italy reports 462 deaths, 22,211 new cases

Italy has reported 462 deaths against 555 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 22,211 from 23,477.

There were 157,524 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, down from a previous 186,004.

Italy has seen an official total of 74,621 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

UK reactivates emergency hospitals as cases surge

British health officials have reactivated emergency hospitals that were built at the start of the pandemic to handle a surge in cases that is putting existing wards under extreme pressure, particularly in London.

The UK recorded a further 53,285 cases, the fourth day running that it has topped 50,000, and 613 deaths, official data showed.

The rise in cases compares with the 55,892 that were reported on Thursday, while the death tally marks a fall from the 964 reported the day before.

Medics have warned they are struggling to cope, especially when so many colleagues are off sick or having to self isolate, and paramedics and nurses have had to treat patients in ambulances because of a shortage of available beds.

Ireland to replace British travel ban with stricter testing

Ireland has said it plans to end a ban on travel to the country from Britain on January 6 and replace it with stricter testing measures as it seeks to stop the spread of a highly infectious new variant of the virus.

Ireland banned passenger flights and ferries on December 21. Some 30,000 people had travelled to Ireland from Britain in the previous two weeks, during which time the new variant was spreading rapidly in parts of Britain.

Passengers flying on non-essential business from Britain after January 6 will need to produce a negative test taken three days before their flight, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the Irish Independent newspaper.

Turkey sees 212 more virus deaths

Turkey's death toll has risen by 212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed as a four-day curfew began to curb the pandemic that has killed a total of 21,093 in the country.

The number of new cases stood at 12,203 over the same period, including 1,908 patients, bringing Turkey's total cases to 2,220,855 since the outbreak struck early last year.

The current lockdown will lift at 0200GMT on January 4, though Ankara has also imposed weekday curfews.

France tightens virus curfew in several regions

The French government has announced that it was bringing forward by two hours a the nighttime curfew in 15 regions to help combat high infections.

The 15 of France's 101 departments affected by the switch to a curfew beginning at 1700GMT rather than 1900GMT include the Les Alpes-Maritimes department where the Mediterranean city of Nice is located.

The other areas are concentrated in the east of the country and Paris has, for now, been spared the additional restriction.

"The virus is continuing to spread in France... but with a disparity between regions," said government spokesman Gabriel Attal as he announced the move.

AstraZeneca vaccine set to become first to get approval in India

India's drug regulator is set to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The decision would pave the way for the vaccine's rollout in the world's second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world.

Britain and Argentina have already authorised the vaccine for urgent public use.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, whose experts were meeting for the second time this week, could also approve a vaccine locally developed by Bharat Biotech, two of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Turkey, Germany mull joint vaccine production

Turkey is in discussions with Germany for joint production of a novel coronavirus vaccine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"In our negotiations with Germany, there is also the matter of joint vaccine production. TUBITAK Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey continues its work on this issue," Erdogan said on Friday.

Some three million doses of CoronaVac vaccine from China have been received and these efforts would continue, Erdogan said.

Last week, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said his country and German firm BioNTech struck a deal under which an initial 550,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be sent to the country in early 2021 at the latest.

BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps

BioNTech is working with partner Pfizer to boost production of their Covid-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out.

The German biotech startup has led the vaccine race but its shot has been slow to arrive in the European Union due to relatively slow approval from the bloc's health regulator and the small size of the order placed by Brussels.

The delays have caused consternation in Germany, where some regions had to temporarily close vaccination centres days after the launch of an inoculation drive on December 27.

"At the moment it doesn't look good - a hole is appearing because there's a lack of other approved vaccines and we have to fill the gap with our own vaccine," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told news weekly Spiegel in an interview.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 22,924 to 1,742,661, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 553 to 33,624, the tally showed.

Russia reports 27,039 new cases, 536 deaths

Russia has reported 27,039 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,907 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,186,336.

Authorities said 536 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 57,555.

Singapore to block entry to visitors from South Africa

Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from January 4.

Bangkok to close schools as cases rise

The Thai capital of Bangkok will close all schools for two weeks after the New Year holiday as it tightens measures to control a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the city said.

Thailand confirmed 279 new coronavirus cases, with the majority of them linked to a cluster among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province south of Bangkok, and another cluster linked to illegal gambling dens that started in the eastern province of Rayong.

These new clusters have started to spread into Bangkok, prompting the city's administrator to tighten measures to curb the spread of the virus.

EU reviews BioNTech request for 'extra dose' of virus shot

The European Union medicines watchdog has said that German company BioNTech has applied for clearance in the bloc to administer up to six doses of its vaccine from each vial, instead of the five doses currently approved.

In an email to The Associated Press, the European Medicines Agency said that BioNTech has “submitted a request for change” which will be reviewed by the agency's human medicines committee “in the shortest possible timeframe.”

It said that if the committee establishes that six doses can be consistently extracted from each vial of vaccine, it will recommend changing the authorisation that clears the vaccine for use in EU nations.

In a written statement, Pfizer said its vials contain enough vaccine for at least five doses and the amount remaining can vary depending on the type of needles and syringes used.

US pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging vaccine doses

A Wisconsin hospital pharmacist has been arrested on suspicion of sabotaging more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine by deliberately removing them from refrigeration to spoil, police and medical authorities said.

The pharmacist, an employee of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, at the time that 57 vials of vaccine were found left out of cold storage earlier this week, has since been fired but has not been publicly identified, officials said.

Each vial contains 10 doses. Nearly 60 of the doses in question were administered before hospital officials determined the medication had been left unrefrigerated long enough to render the vaccine ineffective.