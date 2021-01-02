Saturday, January 2, 2021

Italy sees 364 deaths

Italy reported 364 virus-related deaths against 462 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections plunged to 11,831 from 22,211, with far less testing than normal carried out on New Year's day.

Just 67,174 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, down from a previous 157,524.

Italy has registered 74,985 virus deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.141 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

France reports another 157 deaths

France has recorded 3,466new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below the 19,348 reported a day earlier, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The increase was within the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,643,239.

The Covid-19 death toll was up by 157 to 64,921, the ministry said in a daily update.

Turkey adds over 11,100 more cases

Turkey reported 11,180 new virus cases and 202 more fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest data, the new cases include 1,713 symptomatic patients.

Turkey’s overall case count is now over 2.23 million, while the death toll stands at 21,295.

As many as 11,672 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total to over 2.12 million.

UK reports 57,725 cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 57,725 cases of virus, the fifth day running that it has topped 50,000, and another 445 deaths, official data showed.

Friday’s data had shown 53,285 new infections and 613 deaths.

Medics warn of 'catastrophe' in Lebanon

Lebanon's hospitals are being overwhelmed by virus cases, medics warned, as infection rates surge in the wake of end of year holidays.

The national Covid-19 task force met Saturday and recommended a three-week lockdown, its head Petra Khoury said, a decision supported by the parliamentary health committee.

Lebanon, with a population of around six million, has recorded 183,888 virus cases, including 1,466 deaths, since February.

On Thursday, it hit a daily record of more than 3,500 new cases.

Irish virus surge driven by socialising, not new variant

Increased socialising around Christmas – and not a new virus variant – has driven Ireland's rapid transformation from having the lowest infection rate in the European Union to the fastest rate of deterioration, health officials said.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday the highly infectious new variant discovered in neighbouring Britain was spreading in Ireland at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to the government.

Ireland's top virologist, Cillian De Gascun , said late on Friday laboratories had found 16 instances of the variant from a sample of 169 positive cases.

Vatican City plans swift vaccination drive for residents

Vatican City, the world's smallest sovereign state, expects to receive enough vaccine doses in the coming days to inoculate all of its workers and residents, a statement said.

The Vatican is home to about 450 people, including Pope Francis, while several hundred of its employees live in Rome, which surrounds the city state.

"It is likely that the vaccines could arrive in the state in the second week of January in sufficient quantity to cover the needs of the Holy See and the Vatican City State," the statement said.

Greece tightens lockdown for next week

Greece has tightened its lockdown for the next week, closing retail shops, hairdressers and bookshops.

The restrictions come as the government plans to open all schools, from kindergarten to universities, on January 11.

Churches will remain closed and won’t celebrate the annual Epiphany holiday on January 6, nor will priests conduct the traditional blessing of the waters. Also, the nightly curfew will start at 1900GMT.

The new rules take effect Sunday and run until January 11.

Greece announced 40 deaths and 262 new virus infections.

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass innoculation drive

India has staged nationwide drills to start one of the world's biggest coronavirus vaccination programmes as the drug regulator prepared to approve the first vaccine.

A government panel on Friday recommended emergency use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot and the first injections could be given in the coming week after the Drugs Control Authority of India gives final approval.

India, which has the world's second highest number of pandemic cases – more than 10.2 million – has set an ambitious target of inoculating 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by mid -2021.

Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, has already stockpiled tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield ready for the campaign and 96,000 health workers have been trained for the inoculation drive.

The drills saw 25 health workers receive dummy vaccines at each of the centres to be used across the country in a test run ahead of the launch.

Tokyo governor urges Japan's government to declare emergency

The governors of Tokyo and three other Japanese prefectures have urged the government to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of virus cases.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters at a briefing after meeting the governors that the government would need to hear from experts before deciding on whether to make an emergency declaration.

New Covid-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on December 31, and on Friday numbered 783. A nationwide record was also set on December 31 with 4,520 new cases.

Bangkok imposes partial lockdown

Bangkok's nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant alcohol sales goes into effect among a raft of Covid-19 restrictions.

Thailand initially appeared to have escaped the worst of the virus, registering just under 4,000 total cases in November despite being the second country to detect an infection in January.

But an outbreak last month at a massive seafood market has spiralled into a resurgence, with infections now detected in 53 of the kingdom's 73 provinces. The caseload has now jumped to over 7,300.

In Bangkok, where more than 2,600 active cases have been detected, city authorities acted swiftly and announced a partial lockdown to go into effect.

Russia reports 26,301 more cases

Russia has reported 26,301 new coronavirus cases, including 5,452 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,212,637.

Authorities said 447 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 58,002.

