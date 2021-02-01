World number three and US Open champion Dominic Thiem admitted it will be tough to match his breakthrough year in 2020, but he plans to give it his best shot.

The Austrian finally cracked the big time when he produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win at Flushing Meadow.

It followed three previous defeats in finals of tennis majors, including at the Australian Open last year when he lost a gripping clash with Novak Djokovic.

Back in Melbourne for the build-up to next week's opening Grand Slam of the year, he said he was feeling ready, but cautioned that nothing was guaranteed.

'Success of 2020'

"Of course, I will try to repeat the success of 2020, and also 2019 (when he made the French Open final)," he said.

"There were amazing years. But there's never a guarantee for that.

"I mean, in a Grand Slam tournament or ATP Cup, all the big tournaments, the whole draw is super strong, so never a guarantee to go deep or to win a title.

"I'll try everything to do it. I had, again, quite a good preparation. So I'll try to have a good start at the ATP Cup, then also in the Australian Open."