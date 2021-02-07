An aerial search is underway to find three experienced climbers who lost contact with base camp during what would be only the second winter ascent of K2, the world's second highest mountain, officials said.

Karrar Haideri, a top official with the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said on Sunday that army helicopters resumed the search in northern Pakistan that began a day earlier for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his two companions, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile.

The three lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving reports from them during their ascent of the 8,611-metre high K2 mountain, also referred to as "killer mountain."

K2, located in the Karakorum mountain range, is one of the most dangerous climbs. Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers made history by scaling the K2 for the first time in winter.

"The base camp received no signals from Sadpara and his foreign companions after 8,000 meters ... . A search is on and let's pray for their safe return home," Haideri told The Associated Press.

On Saturday, choppers flew to a height of 7,000 metres to try to locate the missing mountaineers with no success.

Diplomats speak about fate of climbers

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, spoke to his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, by telephone.