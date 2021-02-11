Thursday, February 11, 2021

US pharmacy vaccine drive begins as cases fall

The United States' vaccination drive has entered a new phase as thousands of pharmacies were scheduling shots, but a wave of optimism brought about by falling cases could soon be tested by dangerous variants.

President Joe Biden's administration was shipping a million doses to some 6,500 drugstores and supermarket pharmacies nationwide, with several chains announcing they would begin giving out the first shots on Friday.

The US immunisation campaign got off to a shaky start in December but has since improved: 44.8 million shots have now reached arms, and at least 33.7 million people have received one or more doses, roughly 10 percent of the population.

South Africa secures millions of Pfizer, J&J vaccine doses

South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to fight the highly infectious variant that is dominant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

During an annual state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said South Africa has secured 9 million doses of the J&J vaccine, of which 500,000 would arrived next week so authorities could start vaccinating health workers. Another 20 million Pfizer doses were also on their way, he said.

In addition, the World Health OrganiZation-backed COVAX facility would provide 12 million vaccine doses, Ramaphosa said.

UK's reported cases rises, deaths down

Britain has recorded a rise in the number of new daily cases, although there was a fall in the reported death toll.

There were 13,494 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, versus 13,013 on Wednesday.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell to 678 from 1,001 on Wednesday.

The government also said 13,509,108 people had received a first dose of a vaccine up to Wednesday.

Germany to reinstate border controls over virus variant

The German government has decided to temporarily reinstate border controls along its southeastern frontier after designating the Czech Republic and parts of Austria as “mutation areas" due to their high number of variant coronavirus cases, German news agency dpa reported.

The temporary border controls and certain entry restrictions will start Sunday at midnight, dpa reported.

Travelers coming from certain areas of Austria or the Czech Republic will have to provide proof of a negative test in order to enter Germany, a requirement that will present a hurdle for thousands of cross-border workers.

Colombia expecting 5.7 million vaccine doses in February

Colombia's Health Ministry has said the country is expecting to receive more than 5.7 million doses of vaccines this month and next, via both bilateral deals and the COVAX mechanism.

The Andean country, set to administer its first vaccine dose on February 20, is hoping to inoculate about 35 million people against the disease in 2021. It has so far recorded more than 2.1 million confirmed cases and over 56,000 deaths.

First to be vaccinated will be frontline healthcare staff in intensive care units and hospitals which care for patients, ministry official German Escobar said in a statement.

Dubai 'surges' healthcare capacity as virus cases spike

Dubai has had to implement a "surge" in its healthcare capacity, recruiting workers from abroad and increasing beds for coronavirus patients, as infections rise despite a vaccination rush, a senior official told AFP.

The emirate, one of the first destinations to reopen to tourism last year, became a magnet for visitors escaping dreary winter weather and harsh restrictions.

But the open-door policy has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as some 500,000 tourists flocked to its luxury resorts and sunny beaches over the end-of-year holiday period, triggering a sharp spike in cases.

Slovenia eases more virus measures as infections fall

Slovenia has announced a partial lifting of restrictions from next week, including the reopening of elementary schools, following a significant improvement in the health situation.

The EU member state of two million inhabitants has been in partial lockdown since October, with schools and non-essential shops closed and travel out of people's home municipalities banned.

However, the number of new cases and patients admitted to hospital has decreased in recent weeks, meaning the country can move back to its so-called "orange phase," the third-highest of five virus alert levels.

Turkey reports over 7,500 new cases

Turkey has reported 7,590 additional coronavirus cases, including 660 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally is over 2.5 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 27,187, with 94 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,811 more patients in the country recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.45 million.

Sewage samples show virus spreading fast in French cities

Sewage samples from a new nationwide monitoring system have shown that in some French cities traces of coronavirus are spiking above levels seen during the second wave of the epidemic in the autumn.

France's new "Obepine" network continuously samples city sewage in nearly 50 waste water stations and publishes charts that indicate the quantity of genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For cities where data are available from spring 2020, the indicator charts show a strong correlation with charts of the number of positive cases and can give early warning signals.

Roche arthritis drug reduces deaths in trial in hospitalised patients

Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab has cut the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe infection, also shortening the time to recovery and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, results of a large trial showed.

The findings – from the RECOVERY trial, which has been testing a range of potential treatments since March 2020 – should help clear up confusion about the potential benefits of tocilizumab for patients after a slew of recent mixed trial results.

"We now know that the benefits of tocilizumab extend to all Covid patients with low oxygen levels and significant inflammation," said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University and the joint lead investigator on the RECOVERY trial.

Serbia could manufacture Sputnik V vaccine by year's end

Serbia could have the capacity to domestically manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year, the minister for innovations said.

Nenad Popovic was speaking after meeting a team of experts from Russia, a traditional ally, to assess the country's capacity to produce the vaccine.

"For the full production cycle ... that would probably require nine to 10 months," Popovic told reporters, adding that the vaccine would not only be distributed inside Serbia, "but also throughout the region and even the whole of Europe."

Europe's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating virus

Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has celebrated her 117th birthday with a cake and a prayer after shrugging off the coronavirus just weeks earlier.

Portugal extends lockdown

Portugal has extended a nationwide lockdown until March 1 to tackle its worst surge of infections since the pandemic began as authorities scramble to relieve pressure on overstretched hospitals.

The country of just over 10 million fared better than other nations in Europe in the first wave of the pandemic, but 2021 brought a devastating surge in infections and deaths, in part blamed on the rapid spread of the British variant of the virus and the easing of restrictions over Christmas.

Nearly 14,900 people have died, with cumulative infections at 778,369.

Croatia moves toward easing measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the virus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said.

Croatia reported 376 new cases, a significant fall from the peak of around 4,500 daily cases in December.

Croatia will from next week allow restaurants and bars to open just for serving coffee-to-go. Bars and restaurants, as well as fitness and sport centres, have been closed since late November.

Italy reports over 15,00 new cases

Italy has reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths against 336 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before.

Some 292,533 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 310,994, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered 92,729 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.68 million cases to date.

WHO says Europe still 'vulnerable' despite falling cases

The World Health Organization has warned of a "false sense of security" in Europe, saying most of the continent's nations were still vulnerable despite a fall in cases.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference that "the decline in cases conceals increasing numbers of outbreaks and community spread involving variants of concern."

More than a million cases are registered every week across the 53 member states in the UN agency's European region, which includes several in central Asia.

But the number of reported cases has been falling over the past four weeks and deaths have also been declining over the past two weeks.

AstraZeneca expects vaccine capacity of 200M a month

AstraZeneca has said it expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its vaccine – developed with Oxford University – this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

Mene Pangalos, head of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at the British drugmaker earlier said the company expects much-anticipated data for the late-stage US trial of its vaccine before the end of March.

The company said that its profits had doubled in 2020, as the World Health Organization approved the pharma giant's jab for over-65s and global immunisation efforts gained momentum.

Turkish president receives second dose of vaccine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the second dose of the vaccine.

"I have received second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Hopefully, we aim to vaccinate all our citizens as soon as possible," President Erdogan said via his message on BiP, a popular Turkish messaging app, and Telegram.

The country also started administering the second dose of the vaccine developed by Sinovac company, to health care workers across the country.

Two million doses of CanSino vaccine arrive in Mexico

A Mexican deputy foreign minister has said that 2 million doses of CanSino vaccine had arrived in Mexico.

The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including a video of the shipments arriving at the airport.

Sweden registers over 4,000 new cases

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, has registered 4,333 new cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 44 new deaths, taking the total to 12,370. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

WHO, EU launch vaccine help for six ex-Soviet states

The World Health Organization and the European Union have said they are launching a $48.5 million program to help deploy vaccines in six former Soviet republics.

The program will involve Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, and complements the work of an existing EU program and the WHO-backed COVAX Facility that aims to deploy vaccines for people in all countries in need whether rich or poor, WHO's regional director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said.

US's CDC to issue new guidelines for schools on Friday

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to issue new guidelines for US schools reopening on Friday, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Reopening schools is a top priority for the administration of President Joe Biden, who has stressed he wants it done safely and has supported vaccinations for teachers.

The top US health safety agency has been working on a new set of guidelines to meet the challenges that school districts face across the country.

China donates 100,000 vaccines to Equatorial Guinea

The West African state of Equatorial Guinea has said that China donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to help it launch a Covid immunisation campaign.

The vaccines were ceremonially handed over at Malabo airport on Wednesday to Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of head of state Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the presidency said on its website.

Scientists say Britain’s variant ‘likely to sweep the world’

The virus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme said.