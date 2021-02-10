“One evening we were listening to Mongolian hip hop that our friend Unver had just discovered as an Asian dude walked in. He said he couldn’t afford the bus fare, and asked us politely if we could give him 1.70 TL ($0.24). We helped him out of course, and just as he was leaving, he heard the music and said it was his music,” Tayfun Aras, the owner of Deform Muzik in Cukurcuma says.

Located in Beyoglu, Deform Muzik has been a local hangout and a place of discovery for many years for locals and international visitors.

“It turns out that this guy is a Mongolian hip hop artist, whose life circumstances and misfortunes had landed him to work at a dry cleaner’s at Tophane district. We hosted him for a few hours, we ate and drank together. I hope you’re doing well, my friend.”

Aras says his shop will remain in Beyoglu despite all the difficulties that the area has experienced.

“Young people moved on to Kadikoy as a result. Still, tourists from foreign lands being able to look at music with a broader spectrum has convinced us that we should stay in Beyoglu. Our shop means something to people who seek new horizons, new worlds, the unthought of. Of course, in order to stay afloat, we also stock popular music.”

Istanbul’s record shop scene is alive and well. We visited six stores, three each in Asia and Europe: Vintage Records (Kadikoy), Can Plak (Kadikoy), Zihni Muzik (Kadikoy), Kontra Plak (Beyoglu), Deform Muzik (Beyoglu), and Opus 3a (Beyoglu).

“If you want to produce records, these days there’s a Turkish company [Nora] that presses LPs,” Malik Avunduk, 54, partner at Vintage Records and cousin of owner and radio host Mete Avunduk says. Avunduk believes that people still buy records to feel a tangible connection to music.

Vintage Records is in Moda, Kadikoy, on the Asian side of Istanbul. It has been at this location since 2011, but goes back to before then. As a primarily second hand store, Avunduk says they’ve been selling 90s British rock records made famous by Mete Avunduk’s radio shows, but because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to receive much stock from Europe.

As a result, they have been selling more Turkish records these days, whose second hand market can see very high sale prices, but thankfully, there are reissues.

He also mentions that in the late 1970s and 1980s, because of the petrol shortage, many Turkish records were bought and recycled to press new records, so remaining copies are very rare. He gives an example of Siluetler, who were playing rock’n’roll music when people were listening to Selda Bagcan or turku, and nowadays their album may fetch up to 9,000-10,000 TL ($1,270-1411).

Internationally, he points to the Beatles’ White Album, “which was pressed as one million copies, but all were numbered. If you came across one of the first thousand copies, you wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Can Dincer, 40, of Can Plak says with CDs, you could remove the CD from its case and use it in your car or a carrying case. Then you would lose the case, the booklet, and the CD would become worthless. “Whereas with a record, you listen to it at home, you take it out of its sleeve, you flip it over for side B, put it away in its sleeve when you’re done,” he notes, pointing out the ritualistic aspect of listening to records. “It requires more work, more care.”

Dincer says even though he does get students sometimes in his store, his clients are usually between 30 to 45-year-olds. “Students are limited by their economic status, while our customers make their own money and have paid jobs.”

He thinks there are too many record stores in Istanbul. “I was the fifth or sixth store in Kadikoy when I started my shop five years ago,” he tells TRT World. “Now there are 15-20 stores [in the neighbourhood].” He complains about people selling records via social media without registering with the authorities, not paying tax and operating under a grey market. “I don’t believe there is a need for this many stores,” he says.

He mentions independent Turkish music labels such as Tantana Records, who have pressed Taner Ongur and Ringo Jets, Kod Muzik who have reissued Hardal’s album from the 80s, and Rainbow 45 Records, who have reissued ‘Benimle Oynar Misin?’ by Bulent Ortacgil, and issued albums by Mor ve Otesi, Turkish-French progressive rock band Asia Minor, and Audioban, whose roster includes electronic music maker Anil.

Dincer says Can Plak also plans to start a label after the pandemic, issuing singles and perhaps albums by local amateur bands.

Our last stop on the Asian side is Zihni Muzik, helmed by the venerable Zihni Sahin, a veteran who has been in the music business for decades. Sahin started his shop in Akmar Pasaji, Kadikoy in 1992, but had been selling music for five years before then as a university student, in Beyazit Cinaralti and in front of the Tesvikiye Mosque in Nisantasi.

Sahin offers about 70 to 80 thousand records for sale in his shop and his warehouse. He has online sales and says that overseas collectors interested in adding, say, a Madonna album’s Turkish pressing to their collection, come to him.

Sahin tells TRT World that there is interest in the physical format but that it’s at a minimum. “In album sales, digital format is at 95 percent while physical sales are about 5 percent in the world,” he proposes. But he believes that the interest for the physical format will never cease.

“Records became popular but it was through the concerted efforts of [big music companies such as] Universal, Sony, BMG, Warner Bros and the like who pushed vinyl onto the consuming public,” Sahin says. “In the beginning of the 2000s there were mp3s, the internet [downloads] and CD sales went down. So they decided to polish up vinyl and now vinyl is at a point where even they did not foresee.”

But Sahin warns that this is a temporary trend: “It may continue like this for a while, but it will eventually decline. We can foresee this because we’ve seen many people who had enthusiastically started collecting sell their collection and equipment 2-3 years down the line.”