A year after the novel coronavirus struck the world, a lot of things remain changed in our lives with terms like quarantine, isolation, social distancing and lockdowns becoming the new norms.

With more than 108 million people affected and close to 2.4 million fatalities the pandemic has hit daily life hard, impacting economies around the world resulting in millions of jobs lost and lifestyles changed.

Several sectors of the global economy like tourism, travel, restaurants, automobile as well as oil and gas have bore the brunt of the pandemic.

The global entertainment industry is also one of the impacted sectors that has seen most live events involving audiences or in-person attendance shut down.

Many events including Comic Con international and E3 were cancelled while others were moved to a virtual venue.

The global film industry that relied mostly on theatre and cinema ticket sales took a massive hit with movies delayed or released on digital platforms for home viewing.

And the video game industry, which was already on the rise pre-pandemic has seen an exponential rise during the past year and reportedly outgrown its film counterpart.

According to a MarketWatch analysis of data from International Data Corporation most growth in the year’s $179.9 billion sales were registered in the mobile phone gaming market at $87.7 (24 percent increase) billion followed by consoles at $52.5 billion (20 percent increase) and PC at $39.5 billion (11 percent increase).

Unlike consoles the data does not take into account hardware sales for phones and computers.

As far as mobile phone sales are concerned Chinese tech giant Tencent’s Pubg was the most popular and highest selling title, raking in $2.6 million (a 65 percent increase from the previous year).

Nintendo’s Pokemon Go, released in 2016, also continued to remain popular as ever.

Pokemon reportedly remains the highest money-making franchise of all time earning more than $90 billion, most of them from merchandising rather than game sales.

All three major console makers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo reported higher than expected sales and are forecasting record revenues in anticipation of fresh lockdowns.

Ninendo’s Switch, released in 2017, was reportedly the best selling console in 2020.

The impact of the recent launch of the next-gen consoles, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, has not been fully felt in the sales yet as supply issues remain in most parts of the world.

Both Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp have launched next-generation devices, but are struggling to meet overwhelming demand amid supply chain disruption due to the pandemic.

The demand, additionally impacted by a recent shortage of semiconducting chips, has led to chaotic scenes at electronics stores when supplies do become available.