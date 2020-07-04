Two top executives from one of the world's largest gaming companies have left the firm during an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Last month, French company Ubisoft – whose products include Assassin's Creed – launched an investigation after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were shared online.

CEO Yves Guillemot wrote in a message to the company's 18,000 employees late Friday that Maxime Beland, vice-president of editorial in Toronto, had resigned.

"We continue to investigate the allegations made against him," Guillemot added, without specifying the allegations.

Tommy Francois, vice-president of editorial and creative services based in Paris, was placed on disciplinary leave "pending the outcome of an investigation", Guillemot said in the message seen by AFP.

Another unnamed employee in the Toronto studio has been dismissed for "engaging in behaviours that do not align with what is expected of Ubisoft employees", he said.

"Other investigations are ongoing and will be conducted rigorously."

"We cannot tolerate workplace misconduct and will continue taking disciplinary actions against anyone who engages in harassment, discrimination and other behaviours that infringe on our Code of Fair Conduct."