Fox Sports NFL play-by-play announcer Joe Buck on Wednesday said it's "pretty much a done deal" that the network will employ fake crowd noise during broadcasts of NFL games, if there are games at all.

Buck made the comment during an interview on SiriusXM Radio's "Andy Cohen Live," adding that virtual fans also likely will be used to pepper the stands in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its potential impact on games being played without humans.

"I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field.

So (the sound is) really important," Buck said.