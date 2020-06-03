POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Football fans banned from Spanish stadiums over Covid-19 fears
Junior sports minister Irene Lozano has said fans will not be able to attend matches when the season resumes on June 10.
Football fans banned from Spanish stadiums over Covid-19 fears
General view inside the stadium before the match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad in Barcelona, Spain. File photo taken on March 7, 2020. / Reuters
June 3, 2020

Fans will not be able to attend Spanish football matches when the season resumes after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic on June 10 for sporting reasons rather than safety concerns, junior sports minister Irene Lozano has said.

The health ministry is examining the risks of fans attending matches in regions where there was a low risk of infection after Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said he hoped spectators could attend his side's matches in the Canary Islands where the virus is less prevalent.

But Lozano said that would create an unfair advantage as some teams would be backed by supporters while others in regions with a higher risk of infection would have to play their home matches without spectators.

"Right now it's impossible to have fans in the stadiums for sporting reasons. The agreement we reached with La Liga was to restart the campaign behind closed doors," Lozano told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Wednesday.

"We have to respect the integrity of the competition, La Liga is a national competition and we made a big effort to ensure teams trained in the same conditions.

"Until all provinces are in the same phase of de-escalation it's impossible to have matches with crowds."

Recommended

Lozano did leave the door open to supporters returning once Spain's state of emergency, which the government is seeking to extend until June 21, is over.

No room for confusion

But she also appeared to criticise Ramirez for re-opening the debate.

"It's important to not cause confusion. The agreement we made with La Liga was to re-start the season behind closed doors. If in exceptional circumstances we could go down a different path, then we will look into it," she added.

"The president of Las Palmas spoke about this on his own volition. A competition is a collaboration between many people and it's vital that everyone works together. If everyone starts inventing new ideas and rules then the product is not good."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now