Thursday, June 4, 2020

Russia's St. Petersburg records 1,552 more deaths in May than same month last year - official data

The Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, recorded 1,552 more deaths in May than in the same month last year, official data shows.

Official data also shows that Russia's second-largest city only had 171 deaths from the coronavirus last month.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, St. Petersburg has recorded 17,069 coronavirus cases and a total of 240 deaths.

Peru hits 5,000 coronavirus deaths

Peru hit 5,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the country's health ministry, as hospitals faced a lack of oxygen for seriously ill patients.

Peru has recorded more than 183,000 cases of Covid-19, making it the second hardest-hit country in Latin America after Brazil.

Officials recorded more than 4,200 new cases and 137 deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing Peru's total number of fatalities to 5,031, the health ministry said.

French coronavirus death toll up 44 to 29,065

Confirmed new virus infections in France rose by 767 to 152,444 on the 25th day since lockdown ended on May 11, the health ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry said in a statement that the number of people hospitalised continued its decline of the past seven weeks and fell by 413 or 3.1 percent to 13,101. The number of people in intensive care also continued to fall, by 47 or 3.9 percent to 1,163.

Algeria to ease coronavirus restrictions on Sunday

Algeria will resume some economic activities and allow a number of businesses to reopen from Sunday as part of a plan to end the virus lockdown, the prime minister's office said.

It said the government would allow the construction and public works sector to resume activity to help ease the impact of the coronavirus-linked restrictions imposed in March.

UK sees 176 more deaths

The United Kingdom's death toll from people who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.

On Wednesday a separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, drawn mostly from death certificate data and including suspected cases, showed a total of more than 50,000 earlier.

Italy records 88 new deaths, 177 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 88 on Thursday, against 71 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the rise in the tally of new cases slowed to 177 from 321 on Wednesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,689, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 234,013, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain and Britain.

Turkey's Covid-19 recoveries surpass 131,700

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 926 additional recoveries from the pandemic as the country began easing measures against the novel coronavirus, according to the health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 131,778 as 926 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,630 as Turkey reported 21 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Senegal to ease curfew after angry protests

Senegal said Thursday it would ease an anti-coronavirus curfew and lift restrictions on inter-city travel following two nights of protests marked by violence and more than 200 arrests.

Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, announcing a decision that scrapped or scaled back a raft of measures imposed in mid-March, said the start of the 9:00 pm-to-5:00 am curfew would be pushed back by two hours, to 11:00 pm.

Questions arise over Spain's Covid-19 data

Spain's overall death toll from the coronavirus edged higher on Thursday, though discrepancies between regional and national data raised questions over the methodology used by the government to produce the tally.

The ministry has stopped providing a daily death toll but reported a total of 27,133 deaths, five more than on Wednesday. Confirmed cases climbed by 195 from the previous day to 240,660.

Spain is implementing a new methodology for logging deaths and cases, leading to fluctuations in its statistics and frequent revisions of data, which officials say are likely to continue for some time.

Coronavirus spread in Canada slows

The spread of the novel coronavirus in Canada has slowed significantly, and 90 percent of the Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks have been in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, pubic health data showed on Thursday.

"The data shows that we are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily news conference.

"We're not out of the woods. The pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians," he said, adding that the situation in long-term care and seniors homes "remains serious."

Cuomo: Protesters have 'civic duty' to get virus tested

The thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a “civic duty” to be tested for the coronavirus and help New York avoid a spike in new cases as it slowly restarts its economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

There’s widespread concern that people packing in tightly for demonstrations, sometimes without faces coverings, could lead to more Covid-19 cases. Cuomo was particularly concerned about daily mass demonstrations in New York City, which is poised to relax some economic restrictions amid an intense, months-long effort to tame the outbreak.

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

Lack of virus tests pushes Afghanistan toward crisis

A prominent international aid organisation warned Tuesday that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster because the government is unable to test at least 80 percent of possible coronavirus cases.

The International Rescue Committee said Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, is rapidly spreading undetected through Afghanistan. The IRC said the number of confirmed new cases rose by 684 percent in May, but the country’s extremely low testing capacity means many people are going untested.

'This is not New York': Mexico president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government's handling of the coronavirus on Thursday after official data showed new deaths for a 24-hour period surging to an all-time high.

The health ministry reported 1,092 new deaths on Wednesday, more than double the previous daily record, pushing Mexico's daily death toll past the United States for the first time since the outbreak started. Officials attributed the jump to improved documentation.

But Lopez Obrador said Mexico had the virus under control, praising in particular the country's care of the elderly during the pandemic.

Sweden to ease travel curbs

Sweden will ease restrictions on domestic travel from June 13, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, despite signs that novel coronavirus infections are increasing in parts of the country.

Sweden has not imposed a social lockdown, instead relying primarily on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and hygiene to check the spread of the virus.

It has kept most schools , restaurants and businesses open and instructed people not to make unnecessary journeys.

Iran reports 3,574 new infections, its highest yet

Iran announced 3,574 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count since the outbreak began in February.

It was the fourth straight day that the daily caseload had topped 3,000. The previous high was 3,186, recorded on March 30, at the height of the initial outbreak.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 59 people had died of Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours.

95 foreign airlines can apply to resume flights – China

China's aviation authority said that 95 foreign airlines that have suspended services to China can now apply to resume flights, according to the agency's official newspaper.

It estimated the number of international flights would increase by 50 from June 8 to 150 per week.

An average of 4,700 passengers are expected to arrive per day versus around 3,000 now, said the website of caac news, the official newspaper for the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Malaysia reports 277 new cases, no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 277 new cases after infections were detected in an immigration detention centre.

The rise in new cases pushed Malaysia's cumulative total past the 8,000 mark to 8,247.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.

Philippines reports 10 new deaths, 634 more cases

The Philippine health ministry confirmed 10 more deaths from the virus and 634 new infections.

In a bulletin, it said total deaths have increased to 984 while confirmed cases have reached 20,382, of which 4,248 have recovered.

Indonesia reports 585 new infections, 23 deaths

Indonesia reported 585 new infections, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 28,818.

There were 23 new deaths, with coronavirus fatalities now at 1,721 since the outbreak started, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.

There are 8,892 people who have recovered and more than 251,000 have been tested.

Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.

The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and truck drivers from mid-March when the country went into lockdown to curb the coronavirus contagion.

Hong Kong confirms 5 new cases

Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.

The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, including one probable infection.

Pakistan's virus cases surge past China's

Pakistan reported a record single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths, with 82 new fatalities and 4,688 cases that it says resulted from increased testing in the past 24 hours.

It's total number of Covid-19 cases – 85,264 – has now crossed China's tally of 83,000 infections.

Pakistan's total number of deaths now stand at 1,770.

As many as 901 patients were listed in critical condition at hospitals Thursday. The country has barely 3,000 intensive care beds serving a population of 220 million.

Pakistan for the first time conducted over 20,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

It has done more than 615,000 tests after increasing its testing capacity from only two labs in February.

The spike comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions over expert's recommendations to maintain them to prevent the spread of the virus.