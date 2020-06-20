Ex-Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago before going on to become a Paralympic champion, was in an "extremely serious condition" in hospital on Friday after crashing into a truck while competing in a handbike race in Italy.

Zanardi was participating in one of the stages of the 'Obiettivo tricolore' relay race in Tuscany when he lost control of his bike on a hairpin bend and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck near Montalcino.

The 53-year-old was airlifted to hospital in nearby Siena where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head and facial injuries before being transferred to intensive care.

"Due to the serious head injury, the neurosurgery and maxillofacial intervention began shortly after 7 pm and ended shortly before 10 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

"The patient was then transferred to intensive care. His condition is very serious."

Mario Valentini, coach of the Italian Paracycling national team, told Corriere Della Sera newspaper: "Alex lost control of the handbike, rolled over twice and collided with a trailer truck. The collision was terrible."

Italy's Zanardi was a former Grand Prix driver who twice won the CART championship in the United States before having both his legs amputated following an accident on the Lausitzring track in Germany in 2001.

He went on to win four gold medals on his handbike in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, and two silver medals, and ten world championship titles.

"I am so anxious and frightened about Alex Zanardi that I'm holding my breath. I am his fan. I am his friend," tweeted former world Formula One champion Mario Andretti.

"Please do what I'm doing and pray pray for this wonderful man."

'Truly inspirational'

Zanardi's life changed forever on September 15, 2001 when he crashed at 320kmh at Lausitzring while taking part in a CART race.

But what could have been the end of the sports career for the former Lotus and Williams Formula One driver from Bologna proved to be the start of another.