World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday unveiled a "Contract for the Web" to halt "misuse" by governments, companies and individuals, bringing several capitals and tech titans like Google aboard.

"If we don't act now –– and act together –– to prevent the web being misused by those who want to exploit, divide and undermine, we are at risk of squandering" its potential for good, Berners-Lee said in a statement from his World Wide Web Foundation.

Credited with laying the groundwork for the web –– the universe of multimedia webpages accessible via the –– in 1989, the computer scientist has since last year been developing the so-called Contract for the Web.

His unveiling of the final document on Monday comes as government, business and civil society leaders gather in Berlin for the four-day UN Internet Governance Forum.

Berners-Lee said his contract, developed in cooperation with dozens of experts and members of the public, is "a roadmap to build a better web".

He called on governments to "strengthen laws and regulations" and companies "to ensure pursuit of profit is not at the expense of human rights and democracy".

"Citizens must hold those in power accountable, demand their digital rights be respected and help foster healthy conversation online," Berners-Lee added.

More than 150 organisations including companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Reddit and interest groups like Reporters Without Borders and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have backed the plan.