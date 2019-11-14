POLITICS
Turkey, France and Czech Republic qualify for Euro 2020
Turkey, France and Czech Republic join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the teams who have qualified for the tournament that will be staged across 12 European countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020.
Turkey players celebrate after securing qualification for the Euro 2020 finals at Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey on November 14, 2019. / Reuters
November 14, 2019

Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.

They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the teams who have already qualified for the tournament that will be staged across 12 European countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

Turkey lead Group H with 20 points although France can overtake them at the top if they beat Moldova later on Thursday. Third-placed Iceland are out of the running as they have 16 points with one qualifier remaining.

Both teams struggled to make an impact with Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz failing to find a way past Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson.

The hosts pressed harder in the second half but Iceland's defence kept them from scoring.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan came close to scoring in the 63rd minute but his effort brushed past the crossbar.

Iceland also missed a chance to score in the closing stages when Hordur Magnusson's header was blocked by Turkey defender Merih Demiral on the line.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic punched their ticket to Euro 2020 by coming from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 as Alex Kral scored one goal and set up another to give the hosts second spot in Group A on Thursday.

The Czechs dominated possession but failed to convert their chances in the first half before falling behind when striker Atdhe Nuhiu scored against the run of play in the 50th minute.

But the home side roared back and levelled in the 71st minute when midfielder Kral pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a fierce strike that gave t he Kosovo keeper no chance.

The goal energised the Czechs who hit the woodwork twice in quick succession before 21-year-old Kral directed a header towards Ondrej Celustka who guided the ball home in the 79th.

The Czechs, who play Bulgaria on Sunday, have 15 points and will finish second in the group behind England who have 18 after thrashed Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley to secure runners-up spot.

SOURCE:Reuters
