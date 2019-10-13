POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Medvedev extends hot streak to set up Shanghai final with Zverev
US Open runner-up Medvedev, chasing his fourth ATP Tour title in a breakthrough 2019 season, will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.
Medvedev extends hot streak to set up Shanghai final with Zverev
Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at Qi Zhong Tennis Center, Shanghai, China in October 12, 2019. / Reuters
October 13, 2019

Russia's Daniil Medvedev remarkably reached his ninth final of the season as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

US Open runner-up Medvedev, chasing his fourth ATP Tour title in a breakthrough 2019 season, will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Third seed Medvedev won 84% of his first-serve points and saved four of five break points to improve his win-loss record for the calendar year.

The tiebreak saw the first 10 points won by the server before Medvedev pounced to capture the opening set as Greek sixth seed Tsitsipas struggled with his backhand.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Medvedev conceded a break after committing four errors.

But he shook off the disappointment by breaking Tsitsipas in the next game and went on to book a spot in his sixth straight final with a clinical serve and volley combination.

Tsitsipas Thwarted

"To be honest, I really felt good today and I felt like I could win this match. I didn't feel bad," said Tsitsipas, who has yet to beat Medvedev after five career meetings.

Recommended

"I don't know if I'm going to be able to beat him the next time or the time after that one, but I know there's going to be a time where I'm going to find opportunities and beat him."

Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Medvedev and Tsitsipas have all booked places in the ATP Finals, with two spots still up for grabs at the season-ending tournament in London.

World number six Zverev strengthened his position in the Race To London standings with a 6-3 6-4 win over Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The victory helped Zverev climb to seventh with 2,855 points in the race, 330 points more than eighth-placed Berrettini.

Zverev heads into his first Shanghai Masters final with a 4-0 head-to-head record against Medvedev, although their most recent meeting came over a year ago in Toronto.

"We've played some fantastic matches, all going my way until now. I hope tomorrow that will not change," fifth seed Zverev said.

"He's probably the best player in the world right now. I hope it's just going to be a good match tomorrow."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister