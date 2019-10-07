Lionel Messi has ended his mini-scoring drought as Barcelona finds its winning stride.

Messi curled a left-footed free kick over the wall and into the net for his first goal of the season to wrap up Barcelona's 4-0 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The football great thrust his finger in the air before pumping his fist in celebration after scoring in the 78th minute.

Messi had gone scoreless in his previous four appearances after being sidelined for five games with injuries.

Messi's 37th goal in 38 career meetings with Sevilla was also his first since he won his record sixth FIFA player of the year award last month.

"We know how important Leo is for this team and what he means to us," Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said. "If he is playing well it helps us a lot."

Luis Suarez put Barcelona on the winning path for a second time this week after netting with a bicycle kick in the 27th despite Sevilla having dominated the game before then.

On Wednesday, the Uruguay striker had sparked a 2-1 comeback over Inter Milan in the Champions League with a superb volley before he added a fine second goal.

Vidal and Ousmane Dembele added two more goals against Sevilla in the next 10 minutes to turn what had been a tightly contested start into a demolition.

After a stuttering start to the season while Messi was out injured, Barcelona's fourth straight victory in all competitions lifted it into second place and two points behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona will host Madrid on October 26.

Atlético Madrid slipped to third — one point behind Barcelona — after being held 0-0 at Valladolid, its third scoreless draw in four rounds.

"It was a complicated match and the score by halftime was a bit exaggerated," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. "We had more firepower than they did. After scoring the first goal we created danger practically every time we reached their area."

Barcelona finished with nine men after referee Mateu Lahoz sent off Ronald Araujo on his debut after making contact with Sevilla's Javier "Chicharito" Hernández with only the Barcelona goalkeeper to beat. Replays showed minor contact between the two players.

Demebele was then shown a direct red, for criticizing Lahoz's decision by saying he was "very bad."

Night to forget