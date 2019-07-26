The Australian government released report on Friday that recommends more regulation on the market power of multinational digital platforms including Google and Facebook that would ensure fair deals for other media businesses and more control for individuals over how their data is used.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the nation's fair trade watchdog, has spent 18 months investigating the impact of digital search engines, social media platforms, and digital content aggregators on the state of competition in media and advertising services markets.

For every $100 spent by advertisers online in Australia — excluding classified ads — $47 goes to Google, $24 to Facebook and $29 to other players.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg agreed that regulations had to be strengthened. The government will announce its response by the end of the year following three months of consultation on the 600-page report's 23 recommendations.

"Make no mistake, these companies are among the most powerful and valuable in the world and they need to be held to account and their activities need to be more transparent," Frydenberg told reporters.

The ACCC has found an "imbalance of bargaining power" between media businesses in their dealings with Google and Facebook.

"Whether it be print, radio or television, content generated by journalists and owned by media companies is being displayed on social media and search engines, often without a negotiated agreement covering how data and content is monetized and shared," Frydenberg said.

The ACCC recommended codes of conduct be developed and ratified by regulators between the two global tech giants and other media businesses that would ensure the businesses access to the platforms on "a fair, consistent and transparent basis."

"At the heart of this important ACCC report is a focus on delivering better consumer and commercial outcomes," Frydenberg said. "And ensuring a viable media landscape, because news and journalism is a public good."