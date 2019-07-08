US men failed to follow the example of American women, showing just how far they are from success.

Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute, and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 Sunday night to win its record eighth title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Despite missing their top three forwards, El Tri dominated possession against an American team playing its first tournament under new coach Gregg Berhalter.

Christian Pulisic, the Americans' 20-year-old star midfielder, was by far the best U.S. player and used bursts of speed and cutting ability to crea te chances.

Jordan Morris beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a 6-yard header from Pulisic's corner kick in the 51st minute, but Andrés Guardado headed the ball at the goal line.

Cristian Roldan had a chance to tie the score in the 87th minute, but his point-blank shot hit Héctor Moreno on the head and bounced away.

While the crowd in France was overwhelmingly pro-American as the US beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final earlier in the day, Mexican fans in green, white and red in the crowd of 62,493 made Solider Field seem like Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.