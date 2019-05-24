Sunday was the 33rd match day of the Turkish Super Lig and witnessed the long-awaited title decider between Galatasaray and Basaksehir.

A 2-1 win for Galatasaray secured their 22nd league championship on home turf, completing a Turkish cup double after their 3-1 win in the Turkish Cup a fortnight earlier.

Here’s all you need to know about one of the most competitive league competitions in Europe.

The big four

The Super Lig - Turkey’s Premier League - was established in 1959. Since then, it has changed its name a couple of times, but remains essentially the same with 18 clubs competing.

Four teams, three from Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul, and one from the northeastern Black Sea city of Trabzon, are known as the Big Four in Turkish soccer.

The quartet has won almost every major Turkish trophy and are well known outside the country due to their appearances in international competitions like the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray SK - founded in 1905 - has won 22 Turkish championships and secured 18 Turkish Cup victories and is considered Turkey’s most successful football team. It is the only Turkish club to win an international trophy, the UEFA Cup in 2000.

Fenerbahçe SK - founded in 1907 - won 19 Turkish Championships and six Turkish Cups, it is also an Istanbulian club, situated in the Asian suburb of Kadikoy.

Beşiktaş SK - founded in 1903 - is located in Istanbul’s central district of Besiktas and has a stadium close to the shores of the Bosphorus. The team has won 15 Turkish Championships and nine Turkish Cups.

Trabzonspor, from the country’s northeast, was especially successful in the 1970s and has won six championships and eight cups.