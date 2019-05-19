A man struck Arnold Schwarzenegger with a flying kick at a sports event in South Africa on Saturday, though the actor and former California governor later reassured fans that they needn't worry about him.

"There is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," the star of the "Terminator" films wrote on Twitter, thanking fans for their concern.

"I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."