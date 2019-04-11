Turkey's Taha Akgul won a gold medal late on Wednesday in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Akgul beat Georgian Geno Petriashvili to claim the gold in the capital, Bucharest in the men's 125-kg freestyle final.

With Akgul's victory, Turkish wrestlers have won a total of three gold medals at the international event, which ends on Sunday.

“I congratulate Taha Akgul, who has become the best in Europe for the 7th time and made us proud,” Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, said on Twitter.