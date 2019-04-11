POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish wrestler wins gold in European championships
Taha Akgul defeated Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the men’s 125-kg freestyle final to claim Turkey's third gold in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships held in Romania.
Turkish wrestler wins gold in European championships
Taha Akgul celebrates winning the gold medal after beating his Georgian rival in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania. / AA
April 11, 2019

Turkey's Taha Akgul won a gold medal late on Wednesday in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Akgul beat Georgian Geno Petriashvili to claim the gold in the capital, Bucharest in the men's 125-kg freestyle final.

With Akgul's victory, Turkish wrestlers have won a total of three gold medals at the international event, which ends on Sunday.

“I congratulate Taha Akgul, who has become the best in Europe for the 7th time and made us proud,” Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, said on Twitter.

Recommended

Turkey's Fatih Erdin, Ibrahim Bolukbasi, and Recep Topal are also set to compete for bronze medals.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Muhammet Nuri Kotanoglu beat Ukraine’s Oleksii Domanytskyi to claim the bronze in the men's 79-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Mustafa Kaya won a gold medal by beating Azerbaijan's Aghahuseyn Mustafayev 6-2 in the men's 70-kg freestyle final.

Turkish wrestler Suleyman Atli also earned a gold medal by beating Russia's Muslim Sadulaev 8-3 in the men's 57-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Selahattin Kilicsallayan clinched a silver medal in the men’s 65-kg freestyle final after being bested by Azerbaijan's Haci Aliyev.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat