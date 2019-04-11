POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Shaw's own goal gives Barca the advantage over a tame Man U
Manchester United underwhelmed with no registered shots on target in a 0-1 loss to Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash. Barca's point was an own goal from Man U's Luke Shaw.
Shaw's own goal gives Barca the advantage over a tame Man U
Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (2L) looks on as a shot from Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) strikes Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (3R) and is awarded as an own goal during their UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on April 10, 2019. / AFP
April 11, 2019

Despite an out-of-sorts display by Barcelona and Lionel Messi, the La Liga team got lucky and beat Manchester United 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after a first-half own goal by United's Luke Shaw at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez's 12th minute back-post header was deflected past David de Gea by United left-back Shaw. Manchester United registered no shots on target on the night.

The teams meet again next Tuesday at Camp Nou where Barcelona will enjoy home ground advantage.

Recommended

Juventus vs Ajax

On his return from a thigh injury, football star Cristiano Ronaldo was again hailed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after scoring with his side's only shot on target to earn a 1-1 draw away to an excellent Ajax just on the stroke of half time, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

However, Brazilian winger David Neres conjured a stunning equaliser almost immediately after half-time to give Ajax a draw that was the very least they deserved.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat