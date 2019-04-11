Despite an out-of-sorts display by Barcelona and Lionel Messi, the La Liga team got lucky and beat Manchester United 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after a first-half own goal by United's Luke Shaw at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez's 12th minute back-post header was deflected past David de Gea by United left-back Shaw. Manchester United registered no shots on target on the night.

The teams meet again next Tuesday at Camp Nou where Barcelona will enjoy home ground advantage.