POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Federer wins Indian Wells opener
Federer, who won the last of his Indian Wells titles two years ago but lost in 2018 final, used his backhand slice to keep Gojowczk from gaining any rhythm in the first set.
Federer wins Indian Wells opener
Roger Federer (SUI) goes for a ball at the net during his second round match against Roger Gojowczyk (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. / Reuters
March 11, 2019

Roger Federer began his campaign for a record sixth Indian Wells title by defeating German Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday. Fresh from earning his 100th ATP singles title a week ago in Dubai, the Swiss fourth seed repelled a tough second set challenge from the world No.85 before booking his third round place.

Federer, who won the last of his Indian Wells titles two years ago but lost in 2018 final, used his backhand slice to keep Gojowczk from gaining any rhythm in the first set. Yet the second proved more of a challenge as the German saved four break points in his first service game, then used his momentum to break for a 3-1 lead. Federer immediately broke back before later benefitting from an untimely double fault for another break and serving out for victory in just over an hour and a quarter. Earlier, Japan's Kei Nishikori narrowly avoided a second-round defeat against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before battling through 6-4 4-6 7-6(4).

World number seven Nishikori was not at his best with the left-handed Mannarino's flat groundstrokes neutralising his attacks and the Frenchman seem ed to be heading for victory when he served for the match at 6-5.

Recommended

Yet he double-faulted on the third break point he faced in the game and, in the deciding tiebreak, Nishikori raced into a 6-2 lead.

Still, Mannarino kept fighting, saving two match points before the Japanese finally wrapped up victory after two hours and 33 minutes.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat