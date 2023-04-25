US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling - and the resulting default - would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come.

Yellen, in remarks prepared for a Washington event Tuesday with business executives from California, said a default on US debt would result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher.

She said it was a "basic responsibility" of Congress to increase or suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap, warning that a default would threaten the economic progress that the United States has made since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen told Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce members. "A default would raise the cost of borrowing into perpetuity. Future investments would become substantially more costly."

If the debt ceiling is not raised, US businesses will face deteriorating credit markets, and the government will likely be unable to issue payments to military families and seniors who rely on Social Security, she said. "Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt limit. It should do so without conditions. And it should not wait until the last minute."

'Increasing risk of default'