An attack on a military detachment in eastern Burkina Faso has left 33 soldiers dead, the military-led government said, the latest bout of violence in a country locked in fighting against a militant insurgency.

A contingent of troops came across "a complex, large-scale attack" in the Est region on Thursday, which also left 12 soldiers wounded, the army said.

The besieged soldiers killed at least 40 "terrorists" before reinforcements arrived, it said.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African nations battling a violent militant insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing over 2 million.

Violence in the country has spiralled in recent months as authorities have struggled to regain ground despite boosting security operations.