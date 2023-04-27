WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Burkina Faso troops killed in 'complex' attack
Attack on military detachment in Est region leaves 33 soldiers dead and 12 wounded, says army-led government.
Dozens of Burkina Faso troops killed in 'complex' attack
Militants have seized swathes of territory across the Sahel, a categorisation used for a group of countries comprising Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. (Reuters Archive) / Reuters Archive
April 27, 2023

An attack on a military detachment in eastern Burkina Faso has left 33 soldiers dead, the military-led government said, the latest bout of violence in a country locked in fighting against a militant insurgency.

A contingent of troops came across "a complex, large-scale attack" in the Est region on Thursday, which also left 12 soldiers wounded, the army said.

The besieged soldiers killed at least 40 "terrorists" before reinforcements arrived, it said.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African nations battling a violent militant insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing over 2 million.

Violence in the country has spiralled in recent months as authorities have struggled to regain ground despite boosting security operations.

Recommended

Armed forces have also been accused of indiscriminately killing civilians during anti-insurgency missions.

Men dressed in army uniforms killed at least 150 people during a raid on a village in northern Burkina Faso last week, according to the United Nations.

The military government condemned the attack earlier on Thursday and said it would investigate the events.

Armed forces have meanwhile also been accused of indiscriminately killing civilians during anti-insurgency missions.

Frustrations over the authorities' failure to protect civilians spurred two coups last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages