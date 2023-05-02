Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has formally launched its international digital streaming platform — tabii.

This project contributes further to the pride and honour of "the great and powerful Türkiye," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launching ceremony of the platform in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Altun also said that Türkiye is not just a service-consuming country but also one that engages in production in the global arena.

Underlining the importance of the new service, Altun said the platform will strengthen the brand of Türkiye.

tabii, which will tell the stories that unite us, "has a clear path and plenty of audiences," tweeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

tabii will originally start in five languages: Turkish, English, Spanish, Urdu and Arabic in 25 countries. Through third-party partners, tabii will become available in more than 100 countries with select content.