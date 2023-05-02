TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
tabii, Türkiye's new streaming platform, will be available in over 100 countries and capture millions of hearts with original TV shows and movies for domestic and international audiences.
TRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun speaks at the launching ceremony of TRT's digital streaming. / Photo: AA
May 2, 2023

Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has formally launched its international digital streaming platform — tabii.

This project contributes further to the pride and honour of "the great and powerful Türkiye," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launching ceremony of the platform in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Altun also said that Türkiye is not just a service-consuming country but also one that engages in production in the global arena.

Underlining the importance of the new service, Altun said the platform will strengthen the brand of Türkiye.

tabii, which will tell the stories that unite us, "has a clear path and plenty of audiences," tweeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

tabii will originally start in five languages: Turkish, English, Spanish, Urdu and Arabic in 25 countries. Through third-party partners, tabii will become available in more than 100 countries with select content.

Recommended

tabii is free to watch in Türkiye initially, it will start streaming on May 7 with 30 tabii Originals.

The tabii Originals lineup includes series on the 13th-century poet ‘Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’; a sci-fi series called ‘Altay’; Selcuk Aydemir’s comedy ‘Organization - this is our business’; a high-flying show called ‘Hur’ about Turkish fighter pilots; with new adventures the heroic archer, TRT’s loved content, ‘Tozkoparan’ and ‘The Last Day’ brings celebrated actors together in the psychological thriller genre and so on.

TRT's rich library will also be included in the platform, which will be featuring popular TV series, documentaries and kids shows and a wide range of movies. In addition to the library content and original productions, tabii will include licensed movies and shows from various countries.

Related‘Groundbreaking and revolutionary’: TRT enters the Metaverse
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay