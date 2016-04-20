HDP, a predominantly pro-Kurdish Party linked to the PKK terror organisation, said on Wednesday that the PKK wanted to return talks with Turkish government, but Ankara refused.

The statement by HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas came only a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's ongoing operations against the PKK will continue until the last weapon is silenced because talks did not work.

"We tried ‘democratic initiative', we tried ‘national unity' but they did not work. Finally we tried ‘resolution process' but they [PKK terrorists] abused our good will," Erdogan said on Tuesday during a meeting with local administrators in Ankara.

"Now, we continue with anti-terror operations. These operations will last until the terrorism ends in Turkey," Erdogan stated.