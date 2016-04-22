Three rockets fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis on Friday, killing two people and wounding 4 others.

Earlier in the day, two Katyusha rockets fired from the DAESH-held Bab town in northern Syria landed in an empty field in Kilis. The attack did not cause any injuries or casualties.

Kilis, which is just across the border from a DAESH-controlled area of Syria, has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks.