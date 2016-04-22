TÜRKİYE
Rockets fired from Syria kill two people in Turkey's Kilis
Two people killed and 4 others wounded after rockets fired from Syria hit Turkey's southern province of Kilis
A damaged house is seen after rocket projectiles hit the roof of an house in Kilis, Turkey on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Three rockets fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis on Friday, killing two people and wounding 4 others.

Earlier in the day, two Katyusha rockets fired from the DAESH-held Bab town in northern Syria landed in an empty field in Kilis. The attack did not cause any injuries or casualties.

Kilis, which is just across the border from a DAESH-controlled area of Syria, has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks.

On Monday, five people died and nine others were injured after five rockets hit the province.

Two people died in Kilis on April 11 in another rocket attack from the DAESH-held area in Syria and eight civilians were wounded following cross-border rocket fire from Syria on April 12.

More than 100 civilians have reportedly been killed in DAESH terror attacks in Turkey since July 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
