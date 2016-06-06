What more could tourists want than sun, sea and sand alongside impressive history and cuisine? The Turkish resort town of Kusadasi thinks it's found the answer – an underwater plane!

Located in Turkey's west and bordering the Aegean Sea, Kusadasi literally translates as "Bird Island" in English. The resort is a favourite of Russian, German and English holiday-makers and has a substantial expat community. It's also home to several historic buildings and ruins – such as those of the Byzantine castle Kadikalesi.

But, as competition for tourists intensifies due to rival hotspots developing and new markets – like Iran – opening up, long-established resorts like Kusadasi are trying to raise their game in a world where sun, sea and sand just don't cut it anymore.

That's why the municipality of the nearby city of Aydin decided to sink a 54 metre-long Airbus jet into the sea, with the intention of creating an artificial reef.

Hundreds of onlookers cheered, clapped and blasted foghorns on Saturday as the largest plane to be deliberately submerged in Turkey so far was floated into the Kusadasi gulf on balloons before being carefully lowered into the sea.