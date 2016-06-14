Defending champions Spain opened their Euro 2016 campaign with a comfortable 1-0 win over Czech Republic but it was the Italian side which impressed the most in Monday's triple header.

Italy, looking to banish the demons of a first round exit at the 2014 World Cup, were clinical in their 2-0 win over the much-fancied Belgium side, a display highlighted by a stunning Graziano Pelle volley in the dying minutes of the clash.

Belgium, the highest ranked side in Europe, dominated for long spells but the Italians always found to stop their surge and were ruthless in their counter in the Group E clash in Lyon.

Emanuele Giaccherini's strike just after the half hour put Antonio Conte's Italian side in front before Southampton striker Pelle sealed the win with a thumping finish from Antonio Candreva's cross.

Belgium now face a crucial clash with Ireland on Saturday in Bordeaux and must register a win if they are to avoid an embarrassing early exit.

A star-studded Belgian attack containing Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were frustrated throughout by Italy's 'BBC' defence of Andre Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

"The defence was fantastic, I think we have the best back line in the competition, they made the difference," said goalscorer Giaccherini.

Pique to the rescue

In Toulouse, Gerad Pique, a target of abuse from Spain fans this season due to unflattering comments about Barca's rivals Real Madrid, was the unlikely hero as the defending champs overcame Czech Republic.

"It is very important to start well," said Pique.

"We played well, controlled the game, created chances, but the ball didn't want to go in. In the end I had the luck to score the goal."

Spain's build-up to the tournament was rocked by reports last week claiming goalkeeper David de Gea had been involved in a sex scandal.