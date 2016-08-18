Scottish football club Glasgow Celtic could face punishment from European football body UEFA after fans defied a ban on flags during their Champions League qualifying match with Israeli team Hapoel Beer Sheva on Wednesday.

Celtic fans waved the Palestinian flag during the game, an act of defiance of UEFA rules that was organised by a group called Celtic Fans for Palestine.

The group called for Celtic fans to "Fly the flag for Palestine, for Celtic, for Justice" in a Facebook post published last week.

According to the group, under UEFA rules Israeli teams "should not be allowed to participate in this competition due to the system of apartheid laws and practices including religious and ethnic based colonisation, military occupation and segregation of what remains of Palestinian land."

Group members were reportedly on standby before the game to distribute free Palestinian flags to supporters as they entered the stadium.

Palestinian flags were seen being waved in the stadium during the first-leg game, which Celtic won 5-2.