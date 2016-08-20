At least 50 people were killed and 94 others wounded late Saturday in an attack on a wedding party in the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the Syrian border, the Gaziantep Governorship office said in a statement.

"Yesterday at 10:50 pm (1950 GMT) 50 of our citizens lost their lives and 94 people were injured in the bomb attack on a wedding," Gaziantep governor Ali Yerlikaya's office said.

"We condemn the traitors who organised and carried out this attack," it added.

Yerlikaya had earlier described the explosion as an "abhorrent terror attack".

Turkey's President Recep Tayyiğ Erdoğan, condemned the terrorist attack saying there is "no difference between the PKK, which martyred 70 security personnel last month, FETO as a perpetrator of July 15 coup bid claiming 240 lives, and DAESH".

"Those who try to divide our nation by provoking people's ethnic sensitivities will not prevail," he added.

Ambulances raced to the scene in the Akdere neighborhood of Sahinbey district and video footage from broadcaster CNN Turk showed police and emergency service workers rushing through packed streets in the city.