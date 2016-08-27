Apple iPhone owners on Friday were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers.

Researchers at Lookout mobile security firm and Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said they uncovered a fierce, three-pronged cyber attack targeting a dissident's iPhone "that subverts even Apple's strong security environment."

Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called "Trident" because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post.

"We were made aware of this vulnerability and immediately fixed it with iOS 9.3.5," Apple said in a released statement.

Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group.

It was acquired by the US firm Francisco Partners Management six years ago, according to Lookout and Citizen.

Lookout referred to Pegasus as the most sophisticated attack it has seen, sneakily accessing calls, cameras, email, passwords, apps and more on iPhones.

The spyware was detected when used against Ahmed Mansoor, a human rights activist in the United Arab Emirates, who has been repeatedly targeted using spyware.

Phishing scheme

After receiving a suspicious text with a link, he reported the matter to Citizen Lab, which worked in conjunction with San Francisco-based Lookout to research the affair.

"The attack sequence, boiled down, is a classic phishing scheme: send text message, open web browser, load page, exploit vulnerabilities, install persistent software to gather information," the joint blog post said.

"This, however, happens invisibly and silently, such that victims do not know they've been compromised."