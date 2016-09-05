Turkey has become one of six countries that have the technology to produce armed drones, joining producers Israel, China, Iran, Pakistan and the US.

Turkey's first domestically produced armed drone started its first mission last week using locally made missiles, the project owner announced on Saturday on his Twitter account.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technical officer of the drone's manufacturer, shared pictures of the drone loaded with rockets.

One bears the message "Ömer Halisdemir, following you 24-7" painted on it. Halisdemir was an important figure in a failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, who was hailed a hero for killing a coup plotter general during night-long skirmishes.

The Bayraktar TB2, with a range of more than 150 km, has been used as a surveillance drone by the military since 2014. The drone can fly at a maximum altitude of 27,030 ft and has an endurance of more than 20 hours.