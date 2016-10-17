New York-based company PepsiCo on Monday announced it will cut added calories from its soda by 2025.

The company estimates its will decrease its calorie intake from 150 to 100 calories per 12 ounce (350 millilitres) per serving.

The decision was announced a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report that linked sugary drinks to obesity.

So why is this a good thing?

1. Sugar, soft drinks and obesity

Health experts and various governments blame Pepsi and its rival Coca-Cola for increasing the rate of global obesity. They link the high-fat content of sugar in soft drinks to extreme weight gain.

2. Diabetes

Experts agree that regardless of weight, soft drinks or beverages with high sugar content may be linked to the increase of type 2 diabetes worldwide. Cutting it from your diet can be powerful enough to control blood sugar, improve health and drop kilos.

3. Tooth decay

Drinking sugary beverages when mixed with bacteria in your mouth kills the natural enamel of teeth, which is the outer protective layer, resulting in cavities and a visit to the dentist.